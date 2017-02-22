UPSC IAS Mains exam result 2016 announced at www.upsc.gov.in. Check roll no wise UPSC IAS Civil Services mains results and selected aspirants list for interview

UPSC mains results 2016: The successful candidates should bring original certificates UPSC mains results 2016: The successful candidates should bring original certificates

UPSC Civil Services Result 2016: The result of civil services main exam is declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website. The Commission conducted the exam in December, 2016 to recruit officers in IAS, IPS, IRS and other government posts. The personality test is likely to commence from March 20, 2017.

The qualified candidates have to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as questionnaire, attestation form and TA form and so on at the time of their personality test.

Steps to download the UPSC mains results 2016:

Log on to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Civil Service 2016 main results link

A new page will open. Here, go to “Click here” link

A pdf file will open a press not. Below it the list of roll number qualified for the showing names of successful candidates

Check and if needed, take a print out

The Commission will upload the marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting personality test) and will remain available on the official website for 60 days.

