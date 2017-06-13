UPSC Civil Services 2017: Download admit card; mobiles, calculator not allowed in exam hall

Detailing a list of dos and don’ts, UPSC has also asked candidates not to bring any costly items inside the examination venue. Detailing a list of dos and don’ts, UPSC has also asked candidates not to bring any costly items inside the examination venue.

Handing out advice to civil services aspirants, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has asked the preliminary exam takers to download the e-admit card “well in advance” to avoid last minute rush. The UPSC no longer issues paper admit cards and candidate are required to download the admit card from the UPSC website.

“To avoid the last minute rush, candidates are advised to download their ‘e-admit card’ and ‘Important Instructions to the Candidates’ well in advance,” the UPSC said in its latest advisory. They have also asked aspirants to check the e-admit cards and bring any discrepancies, if found, to their notice.

Candidates should note that any omission, mistake, discrepancy in encoding or filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to roll number and test booklet series code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection, the notification said.

Detailing a list of dos and don’ts, UPSC has also asked candidates not to bring any costly items inside the examination venue.

“Electronic gadgets like cellular/mobile phones, any other devices for communication, laptop, blue tooth device, and calculator are banned inside the examination hall.

“Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action against the candidates concerned including debarment from future examinations/selection,” UPSC has said.

The civil services examination is an annual exam conducted in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview — in order to select officers for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services preliminary examination 2017 is scheduled to be held on June 18. A large number of students appear in this prestigious test from across the country. About 4.59 lakh had taken last year’s civil services prelims. Of these, 1,099 have been declared successful in the test, result of which was declared on May 31.

The e-admit card can be downloaded from the website upsconline.nic.in.

