UPSC NDA/ NA exam (II) 2017: Notification released, apply by June 30

UPSC NDA/ NA exam 2017: Union Public Service Commission has released the notification inviting eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2017 to fill a total of 390 seats. The online applications has to filled by June 30 till 6 pm. The examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on September 10, 2017.

Vacancy details for NDA/ NA:

National Defence Academy: 335 (208 for Army, 55 for Navy

and 72 for Air Force)

Naval Academy : 55

Eligibility criteria

UPSC NDA/ NA exam 2017 educational qualifications

(i) For Army Wing of NDA: The aspirant should have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and the Indian Naval Academy: The candidate should have passed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects.

Nationality: The aspirant must be an Indian nationals a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Application fees:

The application fees has to be paid online.

For general and OBC students: Rs 100

For SC/ST students or sons of JCOs/NCOs/Ors categories are not required to pay any application fee.

UPSC NDA/ NA exam 2017, steps to apply

Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

Click on ‘online application for various examinations of UPSC’

NDA/ NA notification will open

Read the instructions carefully

Registration is divided in two parts

In part I registration, candidate will have to fill basic information.

Part-II registration includes filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, uploading of photograph and signature and agreeing to declaration.

Selection procedure:

There will be two stage selection criteria. It will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board.

