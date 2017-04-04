UPSC NDA NA exam 2017: Admit cards for Delhi candidates released

UPSC NDA NA exam 2017: The admit cards for non-Delhi candidates had been released in March. UPSC NDA NA exam 2017: The admit cards for non-Delhi candidates had been released in March.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the the National Defence Academy (NDA) NA (Indian Naval Academy) examination for candidates in Delhi. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official UPSC website.

The exam will be held on April 23, 2017, clearing which candidates can gain admission into the three sections of the NDA— the Army, Navy and Air Force. The admit cards for non-Delhi candidates had been released in March.

The NDA NA examination will take place in 41 centres across India and candidates should note that there will not be any paper admit cards issued. Candidates should download the admit cards early to avoid a rush to the server.

The UPSC has notified that candidates can mail them at usnda-upsc@nic.in in case of any discrepancies in the e-admit cards. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited at the exam centres.

Steps to download UPSC NDA NA 2017 admit cards:

– Log in to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

– Click on the link under the ‘What’s New’ section that says ‘e-Admit Card – National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (II) Examination, 2016’.

– You will be redirected to a new page where there will be a link to download the e-admit card. Click on the link.

– Read the important instructions and click on yes written below

– A page will display with an option between registration id and roll number. Pick one.

– Enter the details like registration id or roll number, date of birth and captcha in the field provided and get your admit card.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further requirements.

