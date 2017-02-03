UPSC IFS Mains exam 2016 results declared

UPSC IFS mains results 2016: The mark-sheets of candidates will be placed on the Commission’s website UPSC IFS mains results 2016: The mark-sheets of candidates will be placed on the Commission’s website

UPSC IFS results 2016: Union Public Service Comission (UPSC) has released the results of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) mains examination 2016. The candidates can log into the official website — upsc.gov.in to view the results.

The examination was held from November 11 to 23, 2016. The candidates have qualified for personality test which will tentatively schedule to commence from February 27, 2017

Steps to download the UPSC IFS mains results 2016:

Log on to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the “What’s new” section on the right hand side, click on the Indian Forest Service 2016 results link

A new page will open. Here, go to “Click here” link

A pdf file will open showing names of successful candidates

Check and if needed, take a print out

The mark-sheets of candidates will be placed on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting interview/ personality test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

The personality tests will be held in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069

