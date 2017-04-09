UPSC Civil Sevices 2017: Check out this sample paper for the preliminary exam

UPSC Civil Sevices 2017: Preliminary exam sample paper. UPSC Civil Sevices 2017: Preliminary exam sample paper.

UPSC Civil Sevices 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Service preliminary examination on on June 18, 2017, for which candidates are in a rush to prepare. There are approximately 980 vacancies for the exam and the competition will be tough. A total of 1,079 and 1,164 vacancies were reported to be filled through the civil services examinations 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Here is a sample paper that may help candidates for the UPSC Civil Service Examination:

Q1. Which of the following are the measures of astronomical distances?

1. Light year

2. Astronomical unit

3. Orbital length

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

a. 1, 2 and 3

b. 1 and 3 only

c. 1 and 2 only

d. 2 and 3 only

Answer: c

Read | UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2017: Subject-wise preparation strategy

Q2. In mid-longitudinal regions, what is the main cause for the daily changes of season?

a. Radiation

b. Advection

c. Convection

d. None of the above

Answer: b

Q3. Consider the following statements:

1. Elephant falls is in Meghalaya.

2. Gokak falls is in Karnataka.

3. Dudhsagar falls is in Uttarakhand.

Which of the statement/s given above is/are incorrect?

a. 1 and 2 only

b. 2 only

c. 3 only

d. 1 only

Answer: c

Q4. In India, which of the following types of forest is teak a dominant species?

a. Temperate forest with grasslands

b. Tropical rainforest

c. Tropical moist deciduous forest

d. None of the above

Answer: c

Q5. Which of the following gases in not a toxic gas?

a. Nitrous oxide

b. Sulphur dioxide

c. Hydrogen dioxide

d. Carbon monoxide

Answer: c

Read | UPSC Civil Services mains 2016: Check last year’s sample paper for IAS exam

Q6. Consider the following statements with reference to River Dolphin:

1. It can only survive in pure and fresh water.

2. It is the National Aquatic Animal of India.

3. It is locally known as susu, because of the noise it makes while breathing.

Which of the statement/s given above is/are correct?

a. 1 and 2 only

b. 2 only

c. 2 and 3 onlys

d. 1, 2 and 3

Answer: d

Q7. Coral reefs are-

1. underwater structures made from calcium carbonate secreted by corals.

2. often called “rainforests of the sea”.

3. deliver ecosystem services to tourism, fisheries and shoreline protection.

Which of the features given above is/are correct?

a. 1 only

b. 2 and 3 only

c. 1 and 3 only

d. All of the above

Answer: d

Q8. Consider the following:

1. Botanical Gardens

2. Biosphere Reserves

3. Wildlife safari parks

4. Gene banks

Which of the above is/are example/s of ex-situ conservation?

a. 1 and 3 only

b. 4 only

c. 1, 3 and 4 only

d. All of the above

Answer: c

Q9. Consider the following statements:

1. The Constitution of India allows re-election of a person to the office of the President.

2. The President is also a part of the Parliament, along with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Which of the statement/s given above is/are not correct?

a. 1 only

b. 2 only

c. Both 1 and 2

d. Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: c

Read | UPSC civil services exam: No plans to introduce yoga as an optional subject, says government

Q10. The performance of the Panchayati Raj Institutions has not been satisfactory and upto the expected level. For this suboptimal performance, which of the following reason/s is/are correct?

1. Lack of adequate devolution of power.

2. Poor infrastructure.

3. Excessive control of bureaucracy.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

a. 1 only

b. 2 and 3 only

c. 3 only

d. 1, 2 and 3

Answer: d

Q11. Consider the following statements regarding the Election Commission of India:

1. The condition of service and tenure of office of the election commissioners and the regional commissioners shall be determined by the President.

2. The constitution has debarred the retiring election commissioners from any further appointment by the government.

Which of the statement/s given above is/are correct?

a. 1 only

b. 2 only

c. Both 1 and 2

d. Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: a

Q12. Consider the following statements:

1. A minister who is a member of one House has a right to speak in and to take part in the proceedings of the other House.

2. He has right to vote in the House of which he is not a member.

Which of the statement/s given above is/are correct?

a. 1 only

b. 2 only

c. Both 1 and 2

d. Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: a

Read | UPSC Civil Services IAS 2016: Sample paper for mains round

Q13. The Home Rule Movement had been organized by Annie Besant, Bal Gangadhar Tilak etc. for the demand of:-

a. Independence

b. Self-Government

c. Partition of India

d. Removal of criminal cases against Indian political leaders.

Answer: b

Q14. Which among the following were the reasons of Kheda Satyagraha?

1. The peasants were suffering from plague and drought.

2. The British Indian government introduced new higher land revenue rate.

3. High prices due to the World War I.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below: –

a. 1 and 2 only

b. 2 and 3 only

c. 1 and 3 only

d. 1, 2 and 3

Answer: c

Q15. Consider the following statements with regard to “Vernacular Press Act, 1878”: –

1. It empowered District Magistrates to get bonds signed by publishers not to print anything against the British government.

2. The Magistrate’s action could be challenged in a court of law.

3. The District Magistrate was empowered to siege the property of publisher.

4. English newspapers published by Indians were also covered under this act.

Which of the following statements given above are correct?

a. 1 and 2 only

b. 1 and 3 only

c. 1, 3 and 4 only

d. 1 and 4 only

Answer: b

For more stories on UPSC civil service exams or sample papers, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd