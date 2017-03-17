UPSC civil services exam 2017: Last date to register for prelims, check details here

UPSC civil service exam 2017: There are approximately 980 vacancies that are available for candidates. UPSC civil service exam 2017: There are approximately 980 vacancies that are available for candidates.

UPSC civil service exam 2017: The last date to apply for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services preliminary examination is March 17, 2017. Candidates who have not yet applied for the same can do so from the commission’s official website before 6 pm today.

The UPSC prelims exam will be held on June 18, 2017 while the main exam will be held on October 10. There are approximately 980 vacancies that are available for candidates.

The posts are available in the following:

Indian Administrative Service.

Indian Foreign Service.

Indian Police Service.

Indian P and T Accounts & Finance Service, Group A.

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group A.

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Revenue Service (IT), Group A.

Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group A (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).

Indian Postal Service, Group A.

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group A.

Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group A.

Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group A.

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group A.

Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group A.

Indian Trade Service, Group A (Grade III).

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group A.

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group B (Section Officer).

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group B.

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group B.

Pondicherry Civil Service, Group B.

Pondicherry Police Service, Group B.

Read | UPSC Civil Services exam: No proposal for more weightage to General Studies, says minister

Steps to apply for UPSC Civil Services:

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in).

– Click on “Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC”.

– Click on part I and read through the instructions. Then, click on “yes”.

– Click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and and click on “Continue”.

– Go to part II of the registration process.

– Fill in your registration ID and date of birth.

– Download a copy of your application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on UPSC, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd