UPSC appoints IAS officer T Jacob as new Secretary

T Jacob, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as the Secretary of the The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. He will also hold the rank in the Government of Indian as an Additional Secretary. This follows the recent appointment of the new UPSC president.

President Pranab Mukherjee had in January appointed Professor David R Syiemlieh, a member of the commission in Meghalaya, as the President of the UPSC. Syiemlieh succeeds Alka Sirohi, a retired IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

The new UPSC Secretary is a 1984 batch cadre officer from Tamil Nadu. Before being appointed as a Secretary, Jacob was working as the Addisional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training.

An official order by the commission said that the chairman of Inland Waterways of India, Amitabh Verma, has been repatriated with immediate effect to his parent cadre Bihar. Verma, who is a a 1983 batch Union Territory cadre IAS officer, will continue to serve in her new position until there are further instructions. Meanwhile, the current Addisional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Nutan Guha Biswas, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Inland Waterways of India, Ministry of Shipping, in the rank of a Secretary.

The Department of Space and Ministry of Panchayati Raj also have new Additional Secretaries. Vandita Sharma, who is a member of Finance in the Atomic Energy/ Earth Commission, will now replace the retired A Vijay Anand as the Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Department of Space. Bala Prasad has been appointed to be the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in place of the now retired A K Goyal.

Vandita Sharma is an IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre from the 1986 batch. Bala Prasad had worked as an Indian Fores Service Officer of the Manipur cadre and is on a compulsory wait.

