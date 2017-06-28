UPSC appoints former Ambedkar Open University VC Manoj Soni as member

The 52 year old is the youngest Vice Chancellor since independence and has been a recipient of numerous awards. The 52 year old is the youngest Vice Chancellor since independence and has been a recipient of numerous awards.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has accepted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University former Vice Chancellor Manoj Soni as a member on Wednesday. The Gujarat-based educationist took an oath of secrecy as administered by UPSC chairman David R Syiemlieh.

Soni is a political science scholar specialising in international relation studies and has earned his doctorate in “Post-Cold War International Systemic Transition and Indo-US Relations” from Sardar Patel University, Gujarat. The 52 year old is the youngest Vice Chancellor since independence and has been a recipient of numerous awards. Read | UPSC IES Main exam 2017 results declared, check here

He has also been awarded the honour of “Honorary Mayor-President of the City of Baton Rouge” by World Education Congress Global Award for Distance Learning Leadership and Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, USA. He will hold office for a term of six years or until he turns 65.

The Commission can have a limit of 10 members including its chairman and conducts national-level recruitment exams like civil services exams for the recruitment of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Read | In UPSC civil services prelims, questions asked on benami transactions, GST and other Modi govt’s initiatives, click here

