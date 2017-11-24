UPSC declares NDA/ NA I 2017 final exam results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA results 2017: Do not attempt any question that, you believe, will take more than a minute in the first round Do not attempt any question that, you believe, will take more than a minute in the first round

UPSC NDA results 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and NA (Naval Academy) I examination on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted by the Commission on April 23, 2017.

As per a note published on the UPSC, “the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB), of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 139th Course and Naval Academy for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2018.

A total number of 390 vacancies will be filled after the recruitment procedure. National Defence Academy has 335 (208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force) seats while Naval Academy will fill 55 posts.”

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board.

UPSC NDA/ NA 2017 results, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link under the ‘What’s New’ section that says ‘Result – National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Examination, 2017’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the result link.

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying selected candidates roll number. Check your result

