UPSC CSE prelims 2018 notification: Apply for 782 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in, check eligibility here

UPSC CSE prelims 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration for the Civil Services preliminary examination 2018 on February 7. The last date to submit the application form is March 6 and the prelims will be held on June 3. This year, the commission has invited application to fill 782 vacancies in various government offices.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Eligibility criteria: The candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee. Check more for in the official notification.

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2018. This means they must not be born earlier than August 2, 1986 and not later than August 1, 1997. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Exam pattern: In the Civil Services examination, a candidate has to appear for preliminary examination where objective type question will be asked. Selected candidates will then have to sit for the main exam followed by the interview round.

Candidates who will be declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again, in the detailed application form. The Main Examination is likely to be held in September 2018.

Step to apply

The registration is divided into two parts — Part-I and Part-II. The last date to submit the application form is by March 6 (6 pm). Candidate have to read instructions and press “I agree” button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order and no correction is required.

A registration number will be generated which candidate has to note down. The applicant has to pay the fees and select the centre, upload scanned photograph and signature. After completing the application, an auto-generated email will be sent to the registered email-id.

