UPSC Combined Medical Services exam 2016: Final results declared

UPSC CMS result 2016: The Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2016 has been released on the official website of the Commission.

The Commission had conducted the written exam in June followed by the personality test held in August and December 2016. A total of 894 candidates have qualified the CMS exam 2016.

Steps to check the UPSC Combined Medical Services result 2016:

Log on to the official website — upsc.gov.in

On the right hand side, click on the ‘Final Result – Combined Medical Services Examination, 2016’ link

Your result will be displayed along with rules and regulations regarding the result.

Scroll down the PDF file to check your roll number in the list.

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates.

The mark sheet is expected to be available on the official website within 15 days from the date of publication of result.

