UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2017: Notification released, apply now

The Union Public Service Commission has invited eligible candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017. Interested candidates can go to the official website and apply by March 3, 2017 till 6 pm.

The recruitment examination will held on May 12.

Vacancy details

Category 1: Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

Geologist, Group A : 40 posts

Geophysicist, Group A : 40 posts

Chemist. Group A : 25 posts

Category 2: Posts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources

Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 33 Vacancies

Age: A candidate must be 21 years old and not over 32 years.

Fee: The candidates (except female/SC/ST/ PH who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Exam pattern

The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:

Part I — Written examination will be held

Part II. – Interview/ personality test

