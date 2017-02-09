UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2017: Notification released, apply now

The Union Public Service Commission has invited eligible candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017. Interested candidates can go to the official website and apply by March 3, 2017 till 6 pm.
The recruitment examination will held on May 12.
Vacancy details
Category 1: Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines
Geologist, Group A : 40 posts
Geophysicist, Group A : 40 posts
Chemist. Group A : 25 posts
Category 2: Posts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources
Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 33 Vacancies
Age: A candidate must be 21 years old and not over 32 years.
Fee: The candidates (except female/SC/ST/ PH who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.
Exam pattern
The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:
Part I — Written examination will be held
Part II. – Interview/ personality test
For more education news, click here