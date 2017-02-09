Latest News
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2017: Notification released, apply now

Interested candidates can go to the official website and apply by March 3, 2017

By: Express Web Desk | Published:February 9, 2017 3:25 pm
upsc, upsc geologist exam 2017, upsc geologist, upsc geologist notification, geologist exam, geologist recruitment, education news UPSC building in New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission has invited eligible candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017. Interested candidates can go to the official website and apply by March 3, 2017 till 6 pm.

The recruitment examination will held on May 12.

Vacancy details

Category 1: Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

Geologist, Group A : 40 posts
Geophysicist, Group A : 40 posts
Chemist. Group A : 25 posts

Category 2: Posts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources

Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 33 Vacancies

Age: A candidate must be 21 years old and not over 32 years.

Fee: The candidates (except female/SC/ST/ PH who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Exam pattern
The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:
Part I — Written examination will be held

Part II. – Interview/ personality test

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

