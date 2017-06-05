UPSC Civil services topper Nandini KR scores 55.3 per cent

Nandini KR, IAS UPSC topper 2016-2017 being welcome by MCF commissioner Sonal Goel at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad. PTI Photo Nandini KR, IAS UPSC topper 2016-2017 being welcome by MCF commissioner Sonal Goel at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad. PTI Photo

Civil services exam topper Nandini K R got 55.3 per cent marks, reflecting the tough standard adopted by the UPSC in conduct of the prestigious test to select the country’s bureaucrats. UnionPublic Service Commission has released the marks of the successful candidates shortlisted for the civil services examination 2016 at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

On May 31, the Commission has announced the final result of civil services exam where Nandini KR has topped the examination. This was her fourth attempt and at present, she’s an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise).

She got 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025 — 55.3 per cent. Nandini is from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. The second rank achiever Anmol Sher Singh Bedi got 1,105 marks (54.56 per cent) and third rank holder Gopalakrishna Ronanki secured 1,101 marks (54.37 per cent), the UPSC said. Read | UPSC Civil Services topper: 10 things you need to know about Nandini KR, click here

Last year topper of the civil services examination, Tina Dabi,had scored 1,063 marks (52.49 per cent).

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women), including 500 in General category, 347 belonging to Other Backward Class, 163 from Scheduled Caste and 89 from Scheduled Tribe, have been recommended for appointment to various central government services on the basis of the 2016 civil services exam results.

Among the successful ones, the one with the lowest marks is Abhishek Srivastava, who has got 1,099 rank. He has secured a total of 817 marks, or 40.34 per cent. All of these candidates will get central government services. “The marks of the successful candidates show the tough standard followed by the commission in selecting the country’s bureaucrats,” said a senior official in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), nodal authority for the UPSC.

Every year UPSC conducts the prestigious examination in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd