UPSC Civil Services topper: 10 things you need to know about Nandini KR

UPSC has declared the results of prestigious Civil Services examination on May 31 evening and Nandini K R has topped the exam. Here are some interesting facts about her:

1) Nandini KR is at present a 2016 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted in Faridabad, Haryana.

2) Nandini is the second woman from Karnataka to top the UPSC exams 16 years after Vijayalakshmi Bidari did in 2001.

3) She wants to join IAS over IFS (Indian Foreign Service) as she wish to serve India. She wants to contribute to the country’s education sector.

4) She appeared for the UPSC exams for the first time in 2014 and got selected in 2015 under the IRS category.

5) Nandini belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

6) Nandini studied in Kannada medium from the government-aided Thimmaiah Vidyalaya at Kolar and Pre-University Course from Alva’s College at Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

7) She graduated in civil engineering from the M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru and was a gold medallist.

8) Nandini’s brother Thorun Patel, 24, is a post-graduate student at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in New Delhi. Her father Ramesh is an assistant school master in the Government High School at Mudiwadi in Kolar.

9) Nandini’s mother gave up her teaching career to guide the children in their education.

10) After graduation, though Nandini worked in the state public works department as an assistant engineer for two-three years.

