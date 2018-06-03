UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Live Updates: Paper-I concludes, check paper analysis, students’ reactions

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 03, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2018 2:31:30 pm
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Civil Service Prelims examination on Sunday, June 3, 2018. This year, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination which is being conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview. The main examination will be conducted on Monday, October 1, 2018.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision was taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

Live Blog

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 LIVE: Check paper analysis, students' reactions

14:30 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Prelims 2018: Twitter reactions
14:25 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Paper-I concludes

The Paper-I of the UPSC Civil Service Prelims exam has concluded. The paper two has also started. The main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018. 

