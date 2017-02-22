UPSC Civil Services mains exam 2016 results declared, check now

UPSC mains results 2016:The Commission will upload the marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result UPSC mains results 2016:The Commission will upload the marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result

UPSC results 2016: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the civil services main examination 2016. The candidates can log into the official website — upsc.gov.in to view the results.

The examination was held from December 3 to 9, 2016. The candidates have qualified for personality test which will tentatively schedule to commence from March 20, 2017.

The results were delayed as the government was considering various objections raised by the candidates on a question asked in civil services main examination. The Hindi translation of the essay topic “If development is not engendered, it is endangered” was different from the English version leading to confusion amongst the candidates.

Steps to download the UPSC mains results 2016:

Log on to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the “What’s new” section on the right hand side, click on the Civil Service 2016 results link

A new page will open. Here, go to “Click here” link

A pdf file will open showing names of successful candidates

Check and if needed, take a print out

The recruitment drive goes through two stages: the prelims and the mains round. Almost 12,000-15,000 aspirants undergo this process every year.

The Commission will upload the marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the official website for 60 days.

