UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018 tomorrow: Important instructions and last day reminders

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: On Sunday, June 3, lakhs of candidates would be appearing for the most competitive examination — the civil services (preliminary). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the same all across the country and by now preparations must be in full swing. Considered a hard nut to crack, hard work, perseverance and determination is the key to excel the same and qualify with flying colours. The exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

There are certain points/rules which candidates should keep in mind while appearing for the exam. Few of those reminders and instructions are mentioned below.

Admit card alert: Candidates should keep their admit card inside their bags a night before the exam so as to avoid wasting time in searching for the same the next day. They should also make sure that the photograph on the same is clear. In case it is blurred or unavailable, candidates should carry two (2) identical photographs along with an identity proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, voter ID card etc.) and a printout of the e-admit card. It will contain all the details related to the examination centre, exam duration, roll number and other important information. Without the same, one may not be allowed to appear for the exam in any case.

Time: Leave your house on time to avoid any sort of traffic. It is always better to reach the venue way before time then arriving late and missing out giving the exam. The entry into the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 09:20 am for the forenoon session and 02:20 pm for the afternoon session.

Examination venue: Make sure you are familiar with your centre and areas around it. You would have a sufficient break of a few hours between your papers and you must stay hydrated and well eaten.

Ball point pen: It should be noted that candidates are required to bring their own black ball point pen as they will be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point pen only. No other pen will be allowed to be used.

Items banned: Items which candidates cannot carry inside the examination hall includes — Mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device and calculator. Valuable/expensive items and bags are also not allowed.

Do not overthink: While attempting the paper, do not dedicate too much of time on a particular question. In case of confusion, skip the same and try solving/answering the next one. Answer all those questions first which you are confident about. When you’re done with all the questions, come back and try the leftover ones.

Beware of negative marking: Do not walk into the paper with a specific set number of questions you need to answer under all circumstances. Please remember that negative marking can hamper your score immensely, and an educated guess is a guess after all. Exercise utmost caution while attempting questions you are not fully sure of.

Any infringements of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.

