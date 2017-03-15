UPSC Civil Services exam: No proposal to give more weightage to General Studies, says minister

UPSC office in New Delhi UPSC office in New Delhi

There is no proposal currently under consideration of the government to give more weightage to general studies in UPSC civil service examination, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha today. In 2011, there were changes in the syllabus of Civil Services (prelims) exam followed by changes in the Civil Services (Main) from 2013 in which four papers of General Studies carrying 250 marks each were included.

Therefore, General Studies has 1000 marks out of 1750 marks in written part of examination. From civil services exam 2015 onwards, the General Studies Paper-II of the preliminary examination was made qualifying with minimum marks fixed at 33 per cent.

In 2015, UPSC has constituted an Expert Committee under chairmanship of Shri BS Baswan to comprehensively examine the various issues, raised from time to time regarding the CSE, with respect to the eligibility, syllabus, scheme and pattern of the Examination.

The report of Baswan Committee is currently under the consideration of the UPSC and the recommendations of the UPSC on the report are yet to be received.

Responding to a question whether the government is considering to give more weightage to general studies in the UPSC’s CSE for both preliminary and mains, Singh said, “No such proposal at present is under the consideration of the government.”

