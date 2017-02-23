UPSC civil services exam 2017 on June 18, no change in age criteria

As many as 980 posts including 27 vacancies reserved for those in physically handicapped category. Express photo As many as 980 posts including 27 vacancies reserved for those in physically handicapped category. Express photo

The civil services preliminary examination notification is released and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam on June 18. For past three years, the exam was usually held in August, however, this year, the Commission has preponed it to June 2017.

Moreover, the main examination is also scheduled to be held in October (tentatively) instead of December.

The preliminary tests for 2016, 2015 and 2014 were held during the month of August. The preliminary exam for 2013 was held on May 26 that year.

As many as 980 posts including 27 vacancies reserved for those in physically handicapped category.

As per the notification, the final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting the firm number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Physically Disabled Categories in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the government,” the order said.

READ | UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2017: Official notification out, apply by March 17

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The Commission has also notified rules for the civil services examination 2017. The last date for receiving the applications for the preliminary test is March 17, 2017 till 6 pm.

Also read | Govt experimenting on us: UPSC aspirants

Age limits: A candidate must not less than 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2017 ( i.e. he must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1985 and not later than August 1, 1996), to appear in the preliminary exam.

The upper age limit is relaxable for certain categories of candidates.

Number of attempts: An eligible candidate can appear six times while candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes have nine attempts.

For more updates on UPSC exam 2017, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd