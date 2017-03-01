UPSC Civil Services exam 2016 e-summon letter released

The main examination was held from December 3 to 9, 2016 The main examination was held from December 3 to 9, 2016

UPSC 2016: The e-summon letter for the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) civil services examination 2016 is released. The successful candidates can log into the official website — upsc.gov.in to download the interview letter.

The main examination was held from December 3 to 9, 2016. The candidates who have passed the prelim and mains exam will have to appear the personality test tentatively schedule to commence from March 20, 2017.

Steps to download the UPSC civil services 2016 interview letter:

Log on to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the “What’s new” section on the right hand side, click on the Civil Service 2016 e-summon letter link

You’ll be directed to a new page.

Enter your roll number and captcha

Download and take a print out of the interview letter

The recruitment drive goes through two stages: the prelims and the mains round. Almost 12,000-15,000 aspirants undergo this process every year.

The Commission will upload the marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the official website for 60 days.

