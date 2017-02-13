UPSC Civil Services 2017 official notification to be out on February 22

UPSC Civil Services 2017: The last date to fill the form is March 17 UPSC Civil Services 2017: The last date to fill the form is March 17

UPSC Civil Services 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of the Civil Services preliminary examination 2017 on February 22.

As per the official UPSC calendar, the candidates have to submit the application form by March 17. The prelims will be held on June 18 while the main exam is scheduled for October 10.

The Civil Services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Exam pattern

The preliminary test has two papers — objective type and general studies.

In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with minimum 33 per cent marks.

The exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC Civil Services 2016

The results of the mains examination 2016 has been delayed due to confusion over a essay topic.

As per Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, several representations from candidates of civil services (main) examination, 2016 were received in the UPSC pointing out that the Hindi translation of the essay topic “If development is not engendered, it is endangered” was different from the English version leading to confusion amongst the candidates.

“The representationists have been intimated by the Commission that the question papers are prepared and evaluated by the experts,” he said.

