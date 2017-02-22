UPSC Civil Services 2017: Official notification released, check eligibility and exam pattern here

UPSC Civil Services 2017: A total of 980 vacancies would be filled through the examination UPSC Civil Services 2017: A total of 980 vacancies would be filled through the examination

UPSC Civil Services 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification of the Civil Services preliminary examination 2017 on February 22. As per the official UPSC calendar, the candidates have to submit the application form by March 17. The prelims will be held on June 18 while the main exam is scheduled for October 10.

The Civil Services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 980 which include 27 vacancies reserved for P.H. Category, that is, 7 vacancies for LDCP, 08 Vacancies for B/LV and 12 Vacancies for H.I.

Read | UPSC second topper Athar Aamir shares his success story and exam strategy

Eligibility of UPSC Civil Services 2017:

Age: The candidates need to have an undergraduate degree from recognised University. The age limit is:

For general category: 32 years

OBC candidates: 35 years

SC/ST candidates: 37 years.

Attempt limit: For general category candidates, it is six attempts till 32 years of age.

The number of attempts for OBC candidates is 9 till 35 years of age.

The number of attempts for SC/ST exam candidates, it is unlimited attempts till 37 years of age.

Exam pattern for UPSC Civil Services 2017:

The Civil Services Examination will consist of two stages

(i) In the preliminary round, objective type questions will be asked for the selection of candidates.

In for the Main Examination, both written and interview will be don.

The Main Examination is likely to be held in October, 2017.

Read | Govt experimenting on us: UPSC aspirants

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd