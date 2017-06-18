UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: Check unofficial answer key

UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: The exam is conducted in three stages including prelims, mains and interview rounds. UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: The exam is conducted in three stages including prelims, mains and interview rounds.

UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services 2017 preliminary exam on Sunday, June 18, 2017 and was deemed to be more difficult than last year. Candidates who clear this exam will be eligible for positions in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The exam is conducted in three stages including prelims, mains and interview rounds.

Those who have appeared for the preliminary exam this year, can cross check their answers with the help of the following answer key:



The final list of candidates who cleared last year's Civil Services exam was released recently in which Nandini KR topped with a score of 55.3 per cent. She got 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025. A total of 4.59 lakh students had participated in the exam last year.

