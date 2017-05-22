UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: Download admit cards from upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: Those who clear the prelims can appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2017. UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: Those who clear the prelims can appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2017.

UPSC Civil Service prelims 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the admit cards for the Civil Services Preliminary exam 2017. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website.

“Admit cards have been released for the forthcoming Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2017,” reports NDTV. The official website, however, is not working. Candidates who are trying to access the site are requested to be patient. Check again after a while when there is less traffic.

The UPSC will conduct the exam on June 18, 2017 to fill up approximately 980 vacancies. A total of 1,079 and 1,164 vacancies were reported to be filled through the civil services examinations 2016 and 2015, respectively. Those who clear the prelims can appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2017.

Read | UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2017: Subject-wise preparation strategy

Steps to download UPSC Civil Service 2017 preliminary exam admit card:

– Go to the official website for the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the admit card of the UPSC civil service prelims 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them.

– Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference.

Read | UPSC Civil Sevices 2017: Check out this sample paper for the preliminary exam

The posts are available in the following:

Indian Administrative Service.

Indian Foreign Service.

Indian Police Service.

Indian P and T Accounts & Finance Service, Group A.

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group A.

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Revenue Service (IT), Group A.

Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group A (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).

Indian Postal Service, Group A.

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group A.

Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group A.

Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group A.

Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group A.

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group A.

Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group A.

Indian Trade Service, Group A (Grade III).

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group A.

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group B (Section Officer).

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group B.

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group B.

Pondicherry Civil Service, Group B.

Pondicherry Police Service, Group B.

For more updates on UPSC civils, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd