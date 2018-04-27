UPSC Civil Service finals results 2017 declared, Durishetty Anudeep tops exam

UPSC Civil Service exam 2017: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check out their respective results at the official website, upsc.gov.in UPSC Civil Service exam 2017: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check out their respective results at the official website, upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service exam 2017 : The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of Civil Service examinations 2017 that was conducted in the month of June. Hyderabad’s Durishetty Anudeep has topped the UPSC Civil Services examination. He is from OBC category. Last year topper Nandini KR was too from the OBC category. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check out their respective results at the official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 990 candidates (750 men and 240 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services

The Mains exam was conducted from October 28 to November 3, 2017 for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The personality test was started from February onwards. Every year, over 11 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious exams every year.

UPSC civil services 2017 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘check result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

For any clarification regarding the results, candidates can call on the numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm. The marks will be made available in 15 days.

In 2016, Nandini K R topped the UPSC Civil Services examination this time. She belongs to the OBC category and has qualified the examination with Kannada Literature as her optional subject. Nandini is a graduate in BE (Civil Engg) degree from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore.

