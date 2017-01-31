UPSC CDS II exam 2016 results declared, 8563 candidates qualify for interview round

UPSC CDS II results 2016: The original certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB interview and not later than May 13, 2017 UPSC CDS II results 2016: The original certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB interview and not later than May 13, 2017

UPSC CDS II results 2016: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II results on the official website. About 8563 candidates have qualified for the exam. The candidates had appeared for the written exam on Sunday, October 23, 2016.

This is one of the most coveted recruitment exams of the country as it assures placement in the defence forces.

The original certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB interview and not later than May 13, 2017.

Steps to check the UPSC CDS II results 2016:.

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in)

– Click on Written exam result for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2016 ”

– Click again and a PDF will open.

– Scroll down to see the list of candidates selected.

– Download the copy and take a print-out of the same for further reference.

All those candidates who have qualified the exam will be interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 143rd Course commencing in July, 2017 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2017 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (202/16F/PC) commencing in July, 2017 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 106th SSC Course (for Men) commencing in October, 2017 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 20th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2017.

For more details on UPSC CDS exam, click here

