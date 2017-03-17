UPSC CDS I exam 2017: Results declared, check here

UPSC CDS I exam 2017: The term will begin in April 2017. UPSC CDS I exam 2017: The term will begin in April 2017.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) 1 exams 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can download the same from the official website.

“The result has been published in the form of a pdf and candidates can check their roll number in the pdf document,” reported NDTV. The official notification and link for the results is not available on the official website yet.

The exam was conducted on February 5, 2017 to admit students to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy in Kerala, Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Officers Training Academy in Chennai and Officers Training Academy in Chennai for the academic year of 2017-18. The term will begin in April 2017.

Steps to download the UPSC results:

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in).

– Click on the link in the notification regarding the UPSC CDS I exam 2017 (once it is available).

– Enter your details in the fields provided and search for your roll number.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

