UPSC CDS 1 exam 2017: Admit card out, download now

UPSC CDS 2017: Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for CDS II exam 2016 on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The Commission will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination on February 5, 2017.

After qualifying the CDS exam, the candidates get admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 19th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April 2017.

Steps to download the UPSC CDS 1 2017 admit card

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission

On the homepage, check the ‘What’s new’ section

Under it, click at the link ‘e-Admit Card – CDS Examination (I) 2017’

A new page will open

Click on the ‘download section’

Read the instructions carefully

Take a print out of the instructions, if needed

Click on yes and a new page will open

Submit the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

The admit card will be displayed

Take a printout

Note: Remember to carry the admit card in each session to secure admission to examination hall. The admit vard should be preserved till the declaration of written result .

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card/signatures on the scannable attendance lists will have to bring a photo identity proof viz. Aadhaar Card, driving licence, passport, voter I card etc. Also remember to carry three passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.

