UPSC CAPF exam 2016: Admit card released @upsc.gov.in

The admit card of the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has been released on its official website. The exam will be held on June 26.

The exam aims to recruit candidates for the coveted post of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Border Security Forces (BSF), Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The UPSC CAPF exam 2016 will be held in two batches:

Part one – Objective type paper (General Ability and Intelligence questions)

Part two – Subjective type paper (General Studies, Essay and Comprehension questions)

The candidates who clear the written exam will be called for a drill to test physical standards and efficiency as well as a Medical Standard Test.

Candidates who clear all these stages will then be called for the interview round.

Steps to download the UPSC CAPF 2016 Admit Card

Log on to the official website of the UPSC

Go to the ‘e-Admit Card – Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2016’ section under the ‘What’s New’ section

A new page will open. Go to the ‘Click here’ tab in the Download e-Admit Card section

Go through the terms and instructions and click on ‘yes’

You will be redirected to a new page where you can select whether you want your admit card by roll number or registration ID

Enter your details such as date of birth, roll number/ registration ID and the Captcha Code

Your admit card will be available when you click on ‘Submit’

Download a copy of the admit card to your computer and take a print of the same. You will need to carry the admit card to the examination hall along with an ID proof.

