UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant exam 2017: Download admit card at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants on July 23, 2017. The exam will be held to recruit a total of 179 posts in the forces comprising of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The candidates would be selected on the basis of a written examination, physical and medical standards tests, physical efficiency test (PET) and interview/ personality test.

The candidates can download the admit card following the steps written below:

UPSC CAPF admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for upsc (upsc.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘what’s news’ section towards the right side, click on “Admit card for CAPF exam 2017”.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully

Enter the details like your registration number, date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will appear

Step 5: Take a print out and avoid multiple downloads

Remember to carry the e-Admit card to enter the examination hall. The e-Admit card may be preserved till the declaration of written result.

Exam pattern: There will be two papers. Paper I will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date to fill online applications is upto May 5, 2017 till 6 pm.

