UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant exam 2016: Results declared

A total number of 189 candidates have been recommended for appointment A total number of 189 candidates have been recommended for appointment

UPSC results 2016: Union Public Service Commission has released the results for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2016 on its official website. A total number of 189 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

The written exam was held in June 26, 2016 and the interviews for Personality Test held from January 9 to February 2, 2017. The candidates can check the results on the official websiet – upsc.gov.in. The candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Steps to check UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant results 2016:

Log on to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Under the column “What’s New”, click on the notification which says “Results of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2016”.

A pdf file will open displaying results.

Download the file and check your results. If needed, take a print.

The marks are likely to be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result.

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information /clarification regarding their examination/recruitment on working days between 10 am to 5 pm hours in person or over telephone numbers — 011-23385271/ 23381125.

Read: For more updates on the result, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd