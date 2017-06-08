UP Board 12th result 2017 to release tomorrow: Where and how to check result

Top News
UP Board 12th result 2017: The Class 12 board exam results for Uttar Pradesh will be declared tomorrow by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website of the board at 12:30 pm.
The UP Class 12 board exams were conducted in the state from March 16 onwards. This year, the state recorded over 13,000 dropouts with more than 7,802 students backing out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level. About 57 centres have been blacklisted this year on reports of cheating. Read | UP Board to declare Class 10th, 12th results at 12:30 pm. Click here
The candidates can go to the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and examresults.net to view their marks. Make sure to keep your roll number handy.
– Go to the official website for the UP Board
– Click on the link for the class 12 results 2017.
– Enter your details in the fields provided.
– Download your results and keep a print out for further reference.
The student has to gain not less than 33 marks in all subjects. In case they flunk in one or two subject, the UP Board will conduct the compartment/ improvement exam.
