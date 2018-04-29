UPMSP, UP Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: UP Board Intermediate Results today at upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board 12th Result 2018: The students can check the class 12th results from the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in UP Board 12th Result 2018: The students can check the class 12th results from the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in

UPMSP, UP Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 12th examination on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, over 66 lakh students had registered for the examination of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12. The students can check the class 12th results from the official websites, upresults.nic.in and http://www.upmspresults.up.nic.in. Apart from it, the results are available by app or by SMS. The candidates can also check the results through examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Due to strict measures taken by the board, over 1,80,826 students remained absent. It included over 53,100 high school and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. Overall, a record total of 11,28,250 students missed their board exams. Last year, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent while Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10.

Recently UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said: “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April.” The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued, he said.