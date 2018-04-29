UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to check results via SMS

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners were involved in the process. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners were involved in the process.

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) will release the results of Classes 10 and 12 on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in on April 29 at 12:30 PM. All the students who had appeared for the eaxminations can check the results through the official websites mentioned above. This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations out of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12.

This year, to prevent rampant cheating, the board took strict measures and as a result of it over 1,80,826 students refrained from giving the examinations. It included over 53,100 high schools and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. Overall, a record total of 11,28,250 students missed their board exams.

The examinations were conducted in and around the state of Uttar Pradesh in February for both secondary and senior secondary classes. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners were involved in the process. Last year, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent while Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to get results through SMS

Like every year, different mobile operator may host results. If you are still not aware of it, check with your mobile operator to get results soon after the declaration. As the websites may get slow once after the declaration, the SMS service can surely act as a boon to ease your tension.

Steps to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 through SMS

Enter your 10 digit roll number <ABC34…..> and send it to the mobile number as said. Different operators have their different numbers and process, it is better to check with them.

Websites to get results

The candidates can avail their results through these websites – upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. There are other private websites that host the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can log in here and view their scores.

Passing marks

To pass both class 10 and 12, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

About UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, which conducts Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams in the state, is among the world’s largest in terms of the number of students. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in 1921. In the following year, they conducted its first public examination in 1923. As per reports, in its first exam 5,744 students appeared including 5,655 high school and another 89 intermediate candidates. In 1923, the UP Board had conducted its exams through just 179 centres for high school and one centre for intermediate students.

