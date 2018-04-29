UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to check High School and Intermediate results online

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) is going to release the results of Classes 10 and 12 on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in on April 29 at 12:30 PM. Students can check the results through the official websites, apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered for the examinations out of which 36,55,691 were from class 10 and 29,81,327 students from class 12. However, due to the strict measures taken by the board, over 1,80,826 students remained absent. It included over 53,100 high school and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students. Overall, a record total of 11,28,250 students missed their board exams.

The examinations were conducted in and around the state of Uttar Pradesh in February for the both secondary and senior secondary classes. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners were involved in the process. Last year, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent while Tejaswi Devi with 95.83 per cent scored the highest per cent as in Class 10

Read | UP Board results 2018 date and time

Websites to get results

The candidates can avail their results through these websites – upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. There are other private websites that host the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can log in here and view their scores.

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to check online via website

– Go to the official website for the UP board (upmsp.edu.in. upresults.nic.in and examresults.net)

– Click on the link to the results page.

– Select the class 10 or 12 results

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to avail results via app

-Visit the google play store

-Search board result apps

-Various apps will be available

– Download the apps according to rating

-In the app, pre-registered your registration or roll number

– Once the results will be declared, alert with your result will appear on your screen.

Passing marks

To pass both class 10 and 12, a candidates has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

About the UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, which conducts Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams in the state, is among the world’s largest in terms of the number of students. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in 1921. In the following year, they conducted its first public examination in 1923. As per reports, in its first exam 5,744 students appeared including 5,655 high school and another 89 intermediate candidates. In 1923, the UP Board had conducted its exams through just 179 centres for high school and one centre for intermediate students.

