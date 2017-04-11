UP Board exams 2017: Results to be declared by mid-May

UP Board exams 2017: The exams were delayed to March 16, 2017 due to state elections UP Board exams 2017: The exams were delayed to March 16, 2017 due to state elections

The results for the High School and Intermediate exams of the Uttar Pradesh Board will be delayed by over a month due to assembly polls. The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad exams were scheduled to be held on February 17 , however due to the state election they were postponed to March 16 this year.

The TOI reported that the academic session of 2017-18 for schools of the UP Board has also been affected since the Class 12 examinations are still going on, the classes — which were meant to start from April 1 — have not yet begun.

According to officials, the results can be expected to be released by the middle of May if all things go well.

“Till recent years, the evaluation work used to be completed by April first week and the result would be declared by mid-April,” the deputy secretary of UP Board, Anil Kumar, said. The Board plans to complete the evaluation process within 15 days.

The UP board has seen a number of cheating cases this year and 1,500 students using unfair means have been caught and 111 centres and 178 invigilators have FIRs lodged against them. The board has also replaced 327 centre incharges and 600 invigilators, while exams at 54 centres have been cancelled and 57 centres have been blacklisted.

