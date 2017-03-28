UP Board launches Whatsapp number for complaints

Of over 1000 students appearing for the paper at the two centres, six have been caught cheating by using guides. Of over 1000 students appearing for the paper at the two centres, six have been caught cheating by using guides.

The Uttar Pradesh Board has launched a Whatsapp number (9454457241) for registering cheating related complaints as an added security measure for the state board exams. The English Class 10 examination of the UP Board was cancelled on Monday at two centres in Mathura following allegations of mass cheating.

The images of question paper were circulating on Whatsapp hours before the examination, however, the authorities refuse to call it a paper leak.

The two exam centres at Sardar Patel Inter College in Shergarh and Bachwan Bihari Inter College in Sehi have also been recommended for blacklisting, according to TOI. Two men have also been caught impersonating students in Mainpuri, reports say. Pushpendra Kumar and Sivek Kumar, had posed as students, Deshraj Singh and Ravi Kumar, at DAV Inter College and have been booked under fraud and impersonation.

Of over 1000 students appearing for the paper at the two centres, six have been caught cheating by using guides. A few staff members’ and an invigilator’s increments have been stopped. FIRs have been lodged against two class invigilators at Ganga Charan Inter College in Barnahal and the superintendent of Sarvodaya Inter College in Rohela.

Similar incidents of mass cheating were caught on camera last week at schools in Ballia and Mathura. In Ballia, students were seen copying maths paper from each other and from opened books. In Mathura, education mafia appeared at the exam hall and passed chits to students appearing for the paper.

