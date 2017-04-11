Deputy CM bans school management committees from UP board exam centres

“UP would be made free from copying/cheating,” said the deputy CM. (source: PTI) “UP would be made free from copying/cheating,” said the deputy CM. (source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said that school management committee members were banned from entering within 200 metres of the examination centres in the state. This has been done in order to prevent cheating.

“UP would be made free from copying/cheating,” said the deputy CM, adding private schools have also been banned from selling stationery and clothes within their campus and that these schools will ensure the payment of their teachers according to their qualifications.

Sharma said that the quality of education will be stressed upon by making it mandatory for schools to run for at least 220 days a year. In a recent visit to the Awadh Inter College in Lucknow, the deputy CM said that the government ws also working to bring transparency to the system.

There were a number of mass cheating cases reported in the state this year and 1,500 students using unfair means have been caught. The board has also taken up measures by lodging FIRs against 111 centres and 178 invigilators. Along with this, the board has even replaced 600 invigilators and those in charge of 327 centres.

