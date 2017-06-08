UP Board 10th result 2017 to release tomorrow: Where and how to check result

UP Board 10th result 2017: Students solving their question papers on the first day of Uttar Pradeah Board exams. UP Board 10th result 2017: Students solving their question papers on the first day of Uttar Pradeah Board exams.

UP Board 10th result 2017: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the Class 10 board exams tomorrow at 12:30 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official websites (see steps below to know how).

The Class 10 state boards were conducted from March 16 to April 1 this year starting with the Hindi exam and ending with fine arts and stitching. The High School exams were held from 7.30 to 10.45 am. This year, class 10 exams were held from March 16 to April 1, 2017 for which about 34,04,571 students appeared.

This year about 1,500 students were caught using unfair means at 111 centres and 178 invigilators have FIRs launched against them. About 327 centre incharges and 600 invigilators were also replaced, while exams at 54 centres were cancelled. Read | UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2017 to be announced on June 9, check here

The candidates can go to the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and examresults.net to view their marks. Make sure to keep your roll number handy.

The student should score not than 33 marks in all subjects. In case they fail in one or two subject, the Uttar Pradesh Board will conduct the compartment/ improvement exam, dates of which will be released by next week.

