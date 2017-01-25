Latest News
  • UP Board exams 2017: Class 12 date sheet released, check here

UP Board exams 2017: Class 12 date sheet released, check here

UP Board examinations 2017: Exams to begin on March 16, 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2017 6:15 pm
up board, up board 12th date sheet, 12th exam date, up 12 exam 2017, upbord, up board exam 2017 kab hai, up board exam 2017 date sheet, UPMSP date sheet, UP class 12 board date sheet, upmsp.edu.in, upmsp class 12 date sheet,  upmsp class 12 time table, UP boards date sheet, UP boards, boards date sheet, education news, indian express news, uttar pradesh date sheet The exams will begin on March 16, 2017 and will end on till April 21, 2017

UP Board exams 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) has released the revised date sheet for the Class 12 board examinations 2017. The exams will begin on March 16, 2017 and will go on till April 21, 2017. The candidates can visit the official website (upmsp.edu.in) to download the date sheet.

UP Board Class 12 time table 2017:

Thursday, March 16, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Military Science
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Hindi – first paper
Hindi – General first paper

Friday, March 17, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Home Science – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Pali, Arabic, Farsi

Saturday, March 18, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Economics – first paper
Economics and Commercial Geography – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Hindi – second paper
Hindi – general second paper

Monday, March 20, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Music – vocal
Music – instrument
Dance – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Psychology
Education
Logic – first paper

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Economics – second paper
Commercial Geography – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Physics – first paper
Commercial organizations and correspondence behaviour – first paper

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Agronomy – first paper for Agriculture Section I students
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Psychology
Education
Logic – second paper

READ | UP Board Class 10 exams 2017: Revised date sheet released, check now

Thursday, March 23, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Drawing (drafting)
Drawing (technical)
Ranjan Arts – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Physics – second paper
Business organization and correspondence – second paper
Agronomy – sixth paper for Agriculture section II students

Friday, March 24, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Agriculture Botany – for Agriculture Section I students
History – first paper
Crop Science – only for commercial class I
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Kasthshilp
Craftworks and Sewing – first paper
General Official Theme

Saturday, March 25, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Military Science – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Chemistry – first paper
Ledger Balance & Accountancy – first paper

Monday, March 27, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Agriculture Physics and Environment – third paper for Agriculture section I students
Sociology – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Kasthshilp
Craftworks and Sewing – second paper
General Official Theme

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Music – vocal
Music – recital Dance – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Chemistry – second paper
Ledger Balance & Accountancy – second paper
Agriculture Economics – 7th paper for Agriculture section II students

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Human Science – first paper
Agricultural Engineering – 4th paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Adhikshoan Element – first paper

Thursday, March 30, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Urdu
Gujarati
Punjabi
Bengali
Marathi
Assamese
Oriya
Kannada
Sindhi
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Nepali – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Biology – first paper
Industrial Organization – first paper

Also read | UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2017 to begin from March 16

Friday, March 31, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Drawing
Ranjan Arts – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Agricultural Bioscience – 8th paper for agriculture section II students

Saturday, April 1, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Physiology – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Biology – second paper
Industrial Organization – second paper

Monday, April 3, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Home Science – second paper
Agricultural mathematics and initial statistics – 5th paper for agriculture section I students
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Mathematics – first paper
Mathematics & Initial Statistics – first paper for commerce section only

Thursday, April 6, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
History – second paper
Crop Science only for commercial section I
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Adhikshoan Element – second paper

Friday, April 8, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Sanskrit – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Mathematics – second paper
Mathematics & Initial Statistics – second paper for commerce section only

Monday, April 10, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Civics – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Home Science
Insurance – Theory & Practice
Cooking
Fruit & Food Preservation
Apparel Design & Decker
Washing & Dying
Baking & Confectionary
Textile Design
Weaving Techniques
Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants
Library Science
Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)
Colour Photography
Radio & Colour Television
Automobiles
Apiculture
Dairy Technology
Sericulture
Technological Seed Production
Crop Protection Service
Nursery
Accountancy & Audit
Banking
Shorthand & Typing
Marketing & Sales Art
Secretarial Methods
Co-operation
Typing – Hindi & English
Printing
Embroidery
Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying
Metal craft
Computer Technique & Maintenance
Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances
Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – first paper

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Sociology – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Computer Science – first paper
Home Science
Insurance – Theory & Practice
Cooking
Fruit & Food Preservation
Apparel Design & Decker
Washing & Dying
Baking & Confectionary
Textile Design
Weaving Techniques
Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants
Library Science
Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)
Colour Photography
Radio & Colour Television
Automobiles
Apiculture
Dairy Technology
Sericulture
Technological Seed Production
Crop Protection Service
Nursery
Accountancy & Audit
Banking
Shorthand & Typing
Marketing & Sales Art
Secretarial Methods
Co-operation
Typing – Hindi & English
Printing
Embroidery
Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying
Metal craft
Computer Technique & Maintenance
Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances
Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – second paper

Thrusday, April 13, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Civics – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
English – first paper

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Geography – first paper
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science – 9th paper or agriculture section II students
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Insurance – Theory & Practice
Cooking
Fruit & Food Preservation
Apparel Design & Decker
Washing & Dying
Baking & Confectionary
Textile Design
Weaving Techniques
Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants
Library Science
Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)
Colour Photography
Radio & Colour Television
Automobiles
Apiculture
Dairy Technology
Sericulture
Technological Seed Production
Crop Protection Service
Nursery
Accountancy & Audit
Banking
Shorthand & Typing
Marketing & Sales Art
Secretarial Methods
Co-operation
Typing – Hindi & English
Printing
Embroidery
Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying
Metal craft
Computer Technique & Maintenance
Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances
Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – for third paper

Wednesday, April 19, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Geography – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
English – second paper

Thursday, April 20, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Sanskrit – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Agricultural Chemistry – 10th Paper for Agriculture Section I students
Computer Science – second paper
Insurance – Theory & Practice
Cooking
Fruit & Food Preservation
Apparel Design & Decker
Washing & Dying
Baking & Confectionary
Textile Design
Weaving Techniques
Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants
Library Science
Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)
Colour Photography
Radio & Colour Television
Automobiles
Apiculture
Dairy Technology
Sericulture
Technological Seed Production
Crop Protection Service
Nursery
Accountancy & Audit
Banking
Shorthand & Typing
Marketing & Sales Art
Secretarial Methods
Co-operation
Typing – Hindi & English
Printing
Embroidery
Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying
Metal craft
Computer Technique & Maintenance
Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances
Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – for fourth paper

Friday, April 21, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Urdu – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Agricultural Chemistry – 10th Paper for Agriculture Section I students
Computer Science – second paper
Insurance – Theory & Practice
Cooking
Fruit & Food Preservation
Apparel Design & Decker
Washing & Dying
Baking & Confectionary
Textile Design
Weaving Techniques
Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants
Library Science
Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)
Colour Photography
Radio & Colour Television
Automobiles
Dairy Technology
Sericulture
Technological Seed Production
Crop Protection Service
Nursery
Accountancy & Audit
Banking
Shorthand & Typing
Marketing & Sales Art
Secretarial Methods
Co-operation
Typing – Hindi & English
Printing
Embroidery
Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying
Metal craft
Computer Technique & Maintenance
Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances
Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – for fifth paper

For more stories on education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 25: Latest News