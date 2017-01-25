UP Board exams 2017: Class 12 date sheet released, check here

The exams will begin on March 16, 2017 and will end on till April 21, 2017 The exams will begin on March 16, 2017 and will end on till April 21, 2017

UP Board exams 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) has released the revised date sheet for the Class 12 board examinations 2017. The exams will begin on March 16, 2017 and will go on till April 21, 2017. The candidates can visit the official website (upmsp.edu.in) to download the date sheet.

UP Board Class 12 time table 2017:

Thursday, March 16, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Military Science

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Hindi – first paper

Hindi – General first paper

Friday, March 17, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Home Science – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Pali, Arabic, Farsi

Saturday, March 18, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Economics – first paper

Economics and Commercial Geography – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Hindi – second paper

Hindi – general second paper

Monday, March 20, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Music – vocal

Music – instrument

Dance – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Psychology

Education

Logic – first paper

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Economics – second paper

Commercial Geography – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Physics – first paper

Commercial organizations and correspondence behaviour – first paper

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Agronomy – first paper for Agriculture Section I students

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Psychology

Education

Logic – second paper

Thursday, March 23, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Drawing (drafting)

Drawing (technical)

Ranjan Arts – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Physics – second paper

Business organization and correspondence – second paper

Agronomy – sixth paper for Agriculture section II students

Friday, March 24, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Agriculture Botany – for Agriculture Section I students

History – first paper

Crop Science – only for commercial class I

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Kasthshilp

Craftworks and Sewing – first paper

General Official Theme

Saturday, March 25, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Military Science – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Chemistry – first paper

Ledger Balance & Accountancy – first paper

Monday, March 27, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Agriculture Physics and Environment – third paper for Agriculture section I students

Sociology – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Kasthshilp

Craftworks and Sewing – second paper

General Official Theme

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Music – vocal

Music – recital Dance – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Chemistry – second paper

Ledger Balance & Accountancy – second paper

Agriculture Economics – 7th paper for Agriculture section II students

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Human Science – first paper

Agricultural Engineering – 4th paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Adhikshoan Element – first paper

Thursday, March 30, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Urdu

Gujarati

Punjabi

Bengali

Marathi

Assamese

Oriya

Kannada

Sindhi

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Nepali – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Biology – first paper

Industrial Organization – first paper

Friday, March 31, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Drawing

Ranjan Arts – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Agricultural Bioscience – 8th paper for agriculture section II students

Saturday, April 1, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Physiology – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Biology – second paper

Industrial Organization – second paper

Monday, April 3, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Home Science – second paper

Agricultural mathematics and initial statistics – 5th paper for agriculture section I students

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Mathematics – first paper

Mathematics & Initial Statistics – first paper for commerce section only

Thursday, April 6, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

History – second paper

Crop Science only for commercial section I

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Adhikshoan Element – second paper

Friday, April 8, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Sanskrit – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Mathematics – second paper

Mathematics & Initial Statistics – second paper for commerce section only

Monday, April 10, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Civics – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Home Science

Insurance – Theory & Practice

Cooking

Fruit & Food Preservation

Apparel Design & Decker

Washing & Dying

Baking & Confectionary

Textile Design

Weaving Techniques

Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants

Library Science

Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)

Colour Photography

Radio & Colour Television

Automobiles

Apiculture

Dairy Technology

Sericulture

Technological Seed Production

Crop Protection Service

Nursery

Accountancy & Audit

Banking

Shorthand & Typing

Marketing & Sales Art

Secretarial Methods

Co-operation

Typing – Hindi & English

Printing

Embroidery

Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying

Metal craft

Computer Technique & Maintenance

Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances

Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – first paper

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Sociology – first paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Computer Science – first paper

Home Science

Insurance – Theory & Practice

Cooking

Fruit & Food Preservation

Apparel Design & Decker

Washing & Dying

Baking & Confectionary

Textile Design

Weaving Techniques

Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants

Library Science

Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)

Colour Photography

Radio & Colour Television

Automobiles

Apiculture

Dairy Technology

Sericulture

Technological Seed Production

Crop Protection Service

Nursery

Accountancy & Audit

Banking

Shorthand & Typing

Marketing & Sales Art

Secretarial Methods

Co-operation

Typing – Hindi & English

Printing

Embroidery

Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying

Metal craft

Computer Technique & Maintenance

Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances

Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – second paper

Thrusday, April 13, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Civics – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

English – first paper

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Geography – first paper

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science – 9th paper or agriculture section II students

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Insurance – Theory & Practice

Cooking

Fruit & Food Preservation

Apparel Design & Decker

Washing & Dying

Baking & Confectionary

Textile Design

Weaving Techniques

Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants

Library Science

Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)

Colour Photography

Radio & Colour Television

Automobiles

Apiculture

Dairy Technology

Sericulture

Technological Seed Production

Crop Protection Service

Nursery

Accountancy & Audit

Banking

Shorthand & Typing

Marketing & Sales Art

Secretarial Methods

Co-operation

Typing – Hindi & English

Printing

Embroidery

Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying

Metal craft

Computer Technique & Maintenance

Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances

Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – for third paper

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Geography – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

English – second paper

Thursday, April 20, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Sanskrit – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Agricultural Chemistry – 10th Paper for Agriculture Section I students

Computer Science – second paper

Insurance – Theory & Practice

Cooking

Fruit & Food Preservation

Apparel Design & Decker

Washing & Dying

Baking & Confectionary

Textile Design

Weaving Techniques

Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants

Library Science

Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)

Colour Photography

Radio & Colour Television

Automobiles

Apiculture

Dairy Technology

Sericulture

Technological Seed Production

Crop Protection Service

Nursery

Accountancy & Audit

Banking

Shorthand & Typing

Marketing & Sales Art

Secretarial Methods

Co-operation

Typing – Hindi & English

Printing

Embroidery

Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying

Metal craft

Computer Technique & Maintenance

Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances

Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – for fourth paper

Friday, April 21, 2017

7.30 am to 10.45 am

Urdu – second paper

2 pm to 5.15 pm

Agricultural Chemistry – 10th Paper for Agriculture Section I students

Computer Science – second paper

Insurance – Theory & Practice

Cooking

Fruit & Food Preservation

Apparel Design & Decker

Washing & Dying

Baking & Confectionary

Textile Design

Weaving Techniques

Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants

Library Science

Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)

Colour Photography

Radio & Colour Television

Automobiles

Dairy Technology

Sericulture

Technological Seed Production

Crop Protection Service

Nursery

Accountancy & Audit

Banking

Shorthand & Typing

Marketing & Sales Art

Secretarial Methods

Co-operation

Typing – Hindi & English

Printing

Embroidery

Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying

Metal craft

Computer Technique & Maintenance

Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances

Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – for fifth paper

