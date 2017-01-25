UP Board exams 2017: Class 12 date sheet released, check here

UP Board exams 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) has released the revised date sheet for the Class 12 board examinations 2017. The exams will begin on March 16, 2017 and will go on till April 21, 2017. The candidates can visit the official website (upmsp.edu.in) to download the date sheet.
UP Board Class 12 time table 2017:
Thursday, March 16, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Military Science
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Hindi – first paper
Hindi – General first paper
Friday, March 17, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Home Science – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Pali, Arabic, Farsi
Saturday, March 18, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Economics – first paper
Economics and Commercial Geography – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Hindi – second paper
Hindi – general second paper
Monday, March 20, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Music – vocal
Music – instrument
Dance – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Psychology
Education
Logic – first paper
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Economics – second paper
Commercial Geography – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Physics – first paper
Commercial organizations and correspondence behaviour – first paper
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Agronomy – first paper for Agriculture Section I students
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Psychology
Education
Logic – second paper
Thursday, March 23, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Drawing (drafting)
Drawing (technical)
Ranjan Arts – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Physics – second paper
Business organization and correspondence – second paper
Agronomy – sixth paper for Agriculture section II students
Friday, March 24, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Agriculture Botany – for Agriculture Section I students
History – first paper
Crop Science – only for commercial class I
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Kasthshilp
Craftworks and Sewing – first paper
General Official Theme
Saturday, March 25, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Military Science – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Chemistry – first paper
Ledger Balance & Accountancy – first paper
Monday, March 27, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Agriculture Physics and Environment – third paper for Agriculture section I students
Sociology – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Kasthshilp
Craftworks and Sewing – second paper
General Official Theme
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Music – vocal
Music – recital Dance – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Chemistry – second paper
Ledger Balance & Accountancy – second paper
Agriculture Economics – 7th paper for Agriculture section II students
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Human Science – first paper
Agricultural Engineering – 4th paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Adhikshoan Element – first paper
Thursday, March 30, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Urdu
Gujarati
Punjabi
Bengali
Marathi
Assamese
Oriya
Kannada
Sindhi
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Nepali – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Biology – first paper
Industrial Organization – first paper
Friday, March 31, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Drawing
Ranjan Arts – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Agricultural Bioscience – 8th paper for agriculture section II students
Saturday, April 1, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Physiology – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Biology – second paper
Industrial Organization – second paper
Monday, April 3, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Home Science – second paper
Agricultural mathematics and initial statistics – 5th paper for agriculture section I students
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Mathematics – first paper
Mathematics & Initial Statistics – first paper for commerce section only
Thursday, April 6, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
History – second paper
Crop Science only for commercial section I
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Adhikshoan Element – second paper
Friday, April 8, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Sanskrit – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Mathematics – second paper
Mathematics & Initial Statistics – second paper for commerce section only
Monday, April 10, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Civics – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Home Science
Insurance – Theory & Practice
Cooking
Fruit & Food Preservation
Apparel Design & Decker
Washing & Dying
Baking & Confectionary
Textile Design
Weaving Techniques
Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants
Library Science
Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques)
Colour Photography
Radio & Colour Television
Automobiles
Apiculture
Dairy Technology
Sericulture
Technological Seed Production
Crop Protection Service
Nursery
Accountancy & Audit
Banking
Shorthand & Typing
Marketing & Sales Art
Secretarial Methods
Co-operation
Typing – Hindi & English
Printing
Embroidery
Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying
Metal craft
Computer Technique & Maintenance
Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances
Retail Trade – first paper (only for professional education Class I) – first paper
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Sociology – first paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Computer Science – first paper
Thrusday, April 13, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Civics – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
English – first paper
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Geography – first paper
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science – 9th paper or agriculture section II students
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Geography – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
English – second paper
Thursday, April 20, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Sanskrit – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Agricultural Chemistry – 10th Paper for Agriculture Section I students
Computer Science – second paper
Friday, April 21, 2017
7.30 am to 10.45 am
Urdu – second paper
2 pm to 5.15 pm
Agricultural Chemistry – 10th Paper for Agriculture Section I students
Computer Science – second paper
