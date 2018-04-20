UPJEE 2018: Important instructions to keep in mind for last day

UPJEE 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination is set to be conducted day after, on April 22. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination is set to be conducted day after, on April 22.

UPJEE 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is set to be conducted day after, after April 22 for admission into diploma/post diploma/post graduate diploma in engineering, technology and management programmes in polytechnic institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education and others. Just two more days are left for the exam and candidates might have finished revising for the same. The admit card for the exam was also released on the official website — jeecup.nic.in. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. Also, from this year, the exam conducting body had made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration.

Read below to find out few important instructions and tips which you should keep in mind before going to give the exam.

Admit card: The most important and the only document which you are required to carry at the examination hall is your admit card. It will contain all the details related to your roll number, examination centre address, exam duration et al. Without the same you won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. So keep it inside your bag a night before the exam so that no time is wasted on the exam day searching for it.

Importance of time: It is always better to reach the examination centre 30 minutes to an hour before the examination rather than reaching late and missing giving the paper. The examination hall will be opened one hour before the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to enter the same after 30 minutes of the commencement of the examination.

Clip board requirement: It will be good if candidates bring their cardboards or clip boards on which nothing is written. This will help them in filling responses in the answer sheet easily if the tables provided in the room/hall do not have a smooth surface.

Items banned: Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic devices such as mobile phone, calculator etc with them. Materials like log table, book, notebook, docu pen etc. should not be brought into the examination hall. No textual material, slide rules, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, and bits of papers are to be carried. In case any candidate is found possessing any of the above listed items, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled.

No baggage allowed: There is no facility for keeping the baggage and no candidate can carry the same inside the examination center. Examination centre/JEEC will not be responsible for any belongings stolen or lost at the premises.

No eatables allowed: Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks are not allowed to be taken into the examination rooms during examination hours.

Stationary: Candidate shall bring his/her own stationary required for examination. These will not be supplied by the Council/examination centre.

JEECUP 2018: Exam schedule

April 22, 2018: Group A (Engineering/Technology Diploma courses)

April 22, 2018: Group B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I and K1 to K8 (other courses)

There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The result of UPJEE 2018 will be declared by the third week of May 2018.

