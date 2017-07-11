UPES completes placements with highest package of Rs 29.76

UPES campus. (Photo grabbed from official website) UPES campus. (Photo grabbed from official website)

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has completed the final placement for 2016-17, with a highest package of Rs 29.76 lakh. A total of 1,447 students were placed while about 1527 jobs were offered. Placements at three constituent colleges of UPES — College of Engineering Studies (CoES), College of Management and Economic Studies (CoMES) and College of Legal Studies (CoLS) stand at 90 per cent, 94 per cent and 85 per cent respectively.

Among the 325 recruiters, the leading names include IBM, Infosys, KPIT, Nestle, Philip Carbon Black Limited, Shell, Sony, Tech Mahindra, among others.

The first first-time recruiters include Adobe, Armstrong, Amazon, Aditya Birla Solar, Athena Legal, Arka Consulting, Azure Power, Birlasoft, Byjus Think & Learn, Cognizant, etc

Moreover, 17 students from 8 programmes of B.Tech. (Applied Petroleum Engineering GAS; Upstream), M.Tech. (Disaster Management; Energy System; Health, Safety & Environment; Petroleum Exploration), MBA (Oil & Gas Management; Port & Shipping Management) have been hired by international organisations such as Weatherford Drilling International, Shreyas Relay Systems, Mount Meru, Outlook Industrial Consultants etc. and posted in countries like Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania etc.

Rituraaj Juneja, Director-Career Services at UPES said, “Over the years, there is a clear trend of organisations preferring to hire fresh talent that can be quickly deployed and made billable. We enable the same for our students through our domain-specific, industry-endorsed programs that are co-designed, co-delivered and co-certified by our industry partners.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd