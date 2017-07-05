Upendra Kushwaha blames Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar for the state of education in Bihar

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha (Express Photo) Union minister Upendra Kushwaha (Express Photo)

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for “digging out the foundation” of the education system in Bihar. “Bade bhai (Lalu Prasad) had ruined higher education during RJD rule, while chote bhai (Nitish Kumar) demolished the education system itself,” Kushwaha, who is the president of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party said.

“After the publication of matric and intermediate results the matter is coming out in the shape of a scam. After all why did all this happen?” the Union minister for state for HRD said at a party function here after induction former state minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha into RLSP.

In a scathing attack against the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, he said “The condition of Bihar during 15-year rule by RJD is not hidden from anybody. People reposed faith in Nitish Kumar to come out of the misgovernance, but he has led the state into an even worse condition.” RLSP, he said, would organise a big rally at Gandhi maidan here on October 15 next against the Grand Alliance government.

