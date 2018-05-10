UP: Books with QR codes to be introduced for primary, middle school students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training is planning to introduce the codes from the next session. The National Council of Educational Research and Training is planning to introduce the codes from the next session.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is planning to introduce books with interactive quick response (QR) codes for Class I to Class VIII students this session. The codes will assist teachers in accessing supplementary study material, including in audio and video formats, on their mobile phones. Parents would be able to access the content as well with the help of these codes on their smart phones.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training is planning to introduce the codes from the next session.

SCERT sources said about 1,000 QR codes for books and supplementary material of selected chapters have been created and printed. They are being distributed among the students. The work was going on to link these codes with the content.

“The target is to enrich… the text books over the year. Apart from SCERT, some social organisations working in the area as well as experts like Arvind Gupta, who is a Padma Shri (awardee) and has helped in creation of science videos, have all been engaged for creating the content and supplementary materials, which would be linked to these QR codes,” said an SCERT official.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App