UP NEET admission round 2 counselling results 2017 to be declared today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET admission round 2 counselling results 2017: Over 32,000 students have grabbed a position in the UP NEET merit list 2017. UP NEET admission round 2 counselling results 2017: Over 32,000 students have grabbed a position in the UP NEET merit list 2017.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) of Uttar Pradesh will release the results for the second round of counselling today. Candidates who have applied for admission to various medical courses in the state can check their result from the official website.

Round 2 of the counselling process for students seeking admission to (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in Uttar Pradesh began with its registration from August 6 to 10, 2017. Students had to fill in their choices on Friday, August 18.

This admission process is only for students who have cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 which was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 7, 2017.

Over 32,000 students have grabbed a position in the UP NEET merit list 2017. The DGME had declared the first counselling results on July 18, 2017. Round 1 of counselling began on July 9 and admissions through the same carried on till July 22, 2017.

Steps to check UP NEET admission round 2 counselling results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UP NEET (upneet.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for round 2 counselling results 2017.

Step 3: Enter your details where required.

Step 4: Search for your results and save a copy of the results for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd