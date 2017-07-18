UPDGME declares UP NEET 2017 counselling result at upneet.gov.in

The successful candidates selected through online counselling can get print out of allotment letters from the official website – upneet.gov.in The successful candidates selected through online counselling can get print out of allotment letters from the official website – upneet.gov.in

UP NEET 2017 counselling result has been declared by the Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh at the official website – upneet.gov.in. The students allotted a seat can download allotment order till July 19. The counselling was conducted for medical aspirants who cracked NEET for admissions to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programs.

The result of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET UG 2017) was released last month by the CBSE. The merit admissions are strictly on the basis of students’ performance in the NEET.

UP NEET 2017 counselling result 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UP NEET 2017 counselling result’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out.

The successful candidates selected through online counselling can get print out of allotment letters from the official website. Candidates will be admitted to the college of their choice only after producing allotment letter in the college. They shall be required to produce all the original certificates and AINEET 2017 admit card at the time of admission along with admission fee.

Over 32,000 students have grabbed a position in the UP NEET merit list 2017. These aspirants have to participate in document verification process from July 9 to 13. The online choice filling for institutes/ courses was done from July 15 to 16. The students can take admission in the allotted institution are from July 20 to 22.

