UP medical college probe: Campus shuts, parents clueless

A day after the CBI raided the Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences, which is being probed for allegedly trying to manipulate the government’s decision of barring it from admitting new MBBS students, the campus wore a deserted look on Thursday.

Located in Banthra area on Kanpur Road, 30 km from Lucknow city, the institute run by Prasad Educational Trust consists of a building with academic and administrative sections, and a hospital in an adjacent building. All classrooms at the institute, which started its MBBS course last year and claims to have 61 students, were locked. No student or faculty member was visible. Principal Dr Shoukat Nijamsaheb Kazi was the only administrative authority present on the campus.

Six visitors were seen in the administrative building. They turned out to be guardians seeking a refund of their deposit for admission of their wards for the 2017-18 academic session.

The principal told The Indian Express, “Four members of the MCI team inspected the institute. One of them did not sign for approval, so the institute was not given the certificate. There was a second inspection, which happened even before we were told about the result of the first.”

He said the first batch of students of the college was admitted only last year. There are 61 students in the batch and they are waiting for examinations, he added.

The six guardians in the administrative building were all from Andhra Pradesh. They said they were seeking refund of their deposit for their wards’ admission in the 2017-18 batch. “We got to know about this institute through a broker. We came here on September 18 and were told that it is blacklisted, but would get all required permissions very soon,” one of the guardians from Vijaywada district said.

“We were asked to deposit some money in advance. Eight of us collectively gave Rs 23 lakh —- Rs 18 lakh in cash in Rs 5 lakh in cheque,” he said. “We have been told that our money will be transferred in our accounts by tomorrow.”

The guardian did not reveal the name of the person who took the money from them. They said they were asked to go to a room in the institute building and hand over the amount, and leave their mobile phones outside. They were not given any receipt.

Meanwhile, the CBI arrested all six accused in the case, including retired Orissa High Court Judge I M Quddusi, and owners of the institute B P Yadav and Palash Yadav.

