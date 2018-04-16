UP JEECUP 2018 admit card released, download at jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP 2018 admit card: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP) has released the admit cards on the official website — jeecup.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP) has released the admit cards on the official website — jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP 2018 admit card: The admit card for JEECUP had been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP) on the official website — jeecup.nic.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself. Also, from this year, the exam conducting body had made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. The exam is conducted for admission into diploma/post diploma/post graduate diploma in engineering, technology and management programmes in polytechnic institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education and others.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The result of UPJEE 2018 will be declared by the third week of May 2018.

JEECUP 2018: Exam schedule

April 22, 2018: Group A (Engineering/Technology Diploma courses)

April 22, 2018: Group B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I and K1 to K8 (other courses)

JEECUP 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on ‘Sign in’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

JEECUP 2018: Seat allocation

A seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes. The verification of documents would be done at the time of seat allocation process/admission.

