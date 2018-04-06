UP government to promote ordinance for checking arbitrary fee hike by schools

Those schools which will break the rules will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. (Representational image) Those schools which will break the rules will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. (Representational image)

In order to keep an eye on arbitrary fee hike by private schools, including minority institutions, the Uttar Pradesh government will soon be promulgating an ordinance. Schools with classes 1 to 12 charging over Rs 20,000 per annum as fees will come under its ambit. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma told PTI, “Once the ordinance is notified, the new rules will come into effect from the present academic session (2018-19) prohibiting schools from raising fees arbitrarily. If any school wishes to hike fees, it will have to approach a regulatory committee headed by a divisional commissioner.

Representatives of parents and school management will also be members of the pannel. All the private schools will be covered by the new legislation. However, pre-schools have been kept outside its ambit, Sharma said.

Schools will only be allowed to hike fees by seven to eight per cent after taking permission from the committee, based on the consumer price index and increase in salaries of staff. The draft of the ordinance was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet and seeks to tighten the noose around schools charging hefty fees, the deputy chief minister said.

“We are committed to stop harassment of parents and arbitrary increase in fees by private self-financed schools,” Sharma said, explaining the salient features of the measure. He added that after the governor’s assent, a notification will be issued and it will be implemented immediately in letter and spirit.

“Not only books, but uniforms, shoes and socks are sold by schools or parents are forced to buy these from a certain shop. Our government is committed to check all these wrong practice,” he said.

Those schools which will break the rules will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will be levied on schools for their first and second violations, respectively. If a school repeats the mistake, it will be de-recognised. The government has kept a four-point agenda in mind that includes “happy teacher, tension-free students, copying-free examinations and quality education”, he said.

